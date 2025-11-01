HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Hereditary Prince Philip issued the following condolences messages for the one-year anniversary of an unimaginable tragedy that occurred in the city of Novi Sad on 1 November 2024:

“Today we remember the great tragedy that befell Serbia a year ago, all those who died in the great tragedy at the railway station in Novi Sad, when a canopy collapsed, killing 16 people, some on the spot and some later from injuries, and 1 person was seriously injured.

No one can bring back those who fell. No one can lessen the pain and suffering of their families; such wounds and scars on the soul remain for a lifetime. We pray to God to send comfort and relief first of all to the families of the deceased, but also to our entire people and country.

Words are weak to express feelings, but the least we can do is to reach out to each other, offer understanding and comfort, and not forget those who fell. May they be eternally remembered and their souls find eternal peace in the Kingdom of Heaven “, said Crown Prince Alexander.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic events in Novi Sad, which left a deep scar in the hearts of all of us. The grief for the lives lost does not subside, and the pain of the families of the victims remains our pain.

I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, as well as gratitude to all who showed humanity, solidarity, and courage in those moments.

This day is not only a reminder of the tragedy but also a call for responsibility. Any society that strives for justice must know the truth and must face it, without fear or calculation. Responsibility is not revenge, but the foundation of the people’s trust in institutions and a prerequisite for similar tragedies never to be repeated.

A people that remembers and seeks justice shows its dignity. Today’s gathering in Novi Sad is not a political act but an act of humanity, a call to live in a country where human life is respected, where everyone bears a share of responsibility for the common good.

Serbia must be a country where institutions protect, not betray, its citizens. A country where truth heals and justice restores trust.

May this day be a warning and a pledge that the suffering of the innocent will never be forgotten, and that from that pain emerges the determination to build a more just, safer, and more humane Serbia.

May God give strength to the families of the victims and to all who mourn today.” Hereditary Prince Philip said.