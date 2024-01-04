In addition to traditionally visiting Homes for Children in Belgrade and bringing joy to the youngest, HRH Crown Princess Katherine also wanted to support the ladies who are fighting the most difficult disease. Her Royal Highness, together with Mrs. Donna Sekulic, President of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, and Ms. Ana Dornik, President of the “Women for Women”, an association of ladies who survived breast cancer, visited today the Institute for Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, delivered presents to women who are under treatment for breast cancer.

On this occasion, the patients were presented with Ms. Dornik’s autobiography book “You Are the One”, which speaks about the victory of strength and courage over disease and describes her personal fight against breast cancer. After winning one of the most important battles of her life, Ana dedicated herself to helping others who are going through the same challenges, knowing that the recommendations from other women who have gone through a similar experience can be of great help in the process of breast cancer treatment, and the availability of expert advice is also crucial.

Also, the Crown Princess’ Foundation delivered gift packages of special La Roche Posay cosmetic products that are beneficial for the skin of women undergoing or recovering from chemotherapy, generously provided by L’Oréal Balkan. This company, as a world leader in cosmetics, has been supporting and encouraging women around the world for decades, and through this cooperation continues its contribution to helping women and their health in Serbia.

“Our joint goal is to provide unconditional support to all those who are battling breast cancer, the disease which, unfortunately, touches the lives of millions of women across the globe. As hard as the fight against this disease is, one can emerge victoriously. Only those who have encountered cancer know how difficult it is to endure the battle to the end – how many sacrifices, tears, and courage are needed. Only with adequate medical help and the support of their loved ones they can endure the battle and overcome everything. That is why we are here today, to provide support, and to show these women that they can count on us, that we care, and that we are here for them.

I am very grateful to L’Oréal Balkan for once again being ready to help our joint cause and provide support. We have cooperated so many times, and your determination to provide for the women of Serbia deserves praise.

I also wish to complement Mrs. Dornik for her strength, courage, and dedication, which is a tremendous inspiration for everybody, but most importantly, for the women who are fighting this disease. Your victorious path is guidance for them on how to endure this most difficult battle”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

As stated by L’Oréal Balkan: “Our brand, La Roche-Posay, together with dermatologists around the world, has been working with cancer patients for more than 10 years. We believe it is essential to raise awareness and support for women fighting cancer, and we are glad to be part of this initiative by providing skincare products that successfully address the problems of sensitive skin in oncology patients with effective solutions that impact the quality of their lives.”

This is just one segment of activities Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation dedicate to supporting women and the fight against cancer. One of the most significant donations ever made was the first Digital Mammography Mobile Unit in the Balkans, which Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation donated thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in June 2009 to Clinical Centre Nis. From that time until May 2022 over 160,000 women were examined and many lives were saved thanks to early detection. As a result of 13 years of almost daily use of the digital mammography unit, this machine has worn out, despite the Foundation’s efforts to repair it. Thanks to the Crown Princess’s strong commitment and efforts, the new Mobile Mammography Unit was provided in November 2023. Delivering this life-saving equipment was made possible by the generosity of Mr. Richard Jankov, Executive Director, and his non-profit organization “Upward Bound Youth“ from Ohio, United States, who recognized the high significance of Crown Princess and her Foundation’s efforts to support the needs of the Serbian people.