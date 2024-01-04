Bringing joy to children in need at Christmas is one of the oldest traditions of the Royal Family of Serbia, which began during the days of the Kingdom of Serbia and of Yugoslavia and continues to this day. HRH Crown Princess Katherine visited today three Homes for Children and gave Christmas gifts to the children who reside in these institutions.

The gifts for each child were personalized to each child’s exact clothing size, shoe size, gender, and age group. The presents delivered today were prepared with great love and dedication by Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine. The generous donors and benefactors of Lifeline Chicago, and Lifeline Chicago Board Members, made it possible again this year for children in need in Serbia and in Republika Srpska to feel the joy and love of Christmas and of the holiday season.

Thousands of gifts for the Christmas holiday arrived in an enormous container at the Royal Complex yesterday, which included clothing, shoes, toys, hygiene bags, books, and school supplies. In addition to the presents that were delivered to children without parental care earlier today, presents will also be distributed to children at the traditional Christmas holiday receptions at the White Palace, which will be held tomorrow, 5 January. TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are very grateful to once again be able to bring joy to over one thousand orphans, children with special needs, and socially vulnerable children at these traditional gatherings, which Their Royal Highnesses began immediately after the return of the Royal Family to Serbia in 2001, with the gifts for the children being donated by the donors and benefactors of Lifeline Chicago.

The institutions that Her Royal Highness visited today are The Home for the Protection of Children and Infants on Ustanicka Street, The Drinka Pavlovic Home for Children, and The Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj Home for Children and Youth. All institutions are units of the “Zvecanska Center for the Protection of Infants, Children, and Young People,” which has a rich history of very successful cooperation with The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation.

“Thanks to the support of our donors and the wonderful people from Lifeline Chicago who continue the tradition of supporting our children all these years, it was possible for us to bring joy to all these beautiful children today. My husband and I are also looking forward to once again bringing happiness to more than 1,000 children tomorrow, 5 January, at our traditional Christmas reception at the White Palace. We are very grateful to all the wonderful donors, for making it possible to bring the spirit of Christmas to the youngest and to enrich their childhood.

Our children always need to know that they are loved. We have no right to forget them, or to ignore the moment to give them a chance to receive this special gift. There is no greater reward than that special feeling in our hearts when we know that we have made a difference in the lives of these beautiful children. It is the moment when we have really experienced what the Joy of Giving truly is” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The directors of all 3 institutions expressed their gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, Lifeline Chicago, and Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, for their continued support of these institutions and in making a difference in the lives of the youngsters who reside in them.