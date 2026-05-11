On the occasion of International Nurses Day, HRH Crown Princess Katherine extended her congratulations to all nurses and medical technicians in Serbia, Republika Srpska, and around the world, expressing her deep gratitude for the care they provide to patients every day.

“Nurses and medical technicians are essential to every healthcare system. Their knowledge and humanity can be seen every day in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions. In moments of illness and uncertainty, patients rely on their care and support.

Their work is demanding, often difficult, and does not always receive the recognition it deserves. Yet they continue to stand beside patients and their families when support is needed the most. In difficult times, it becomes especially clear how important their work is.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you do for those who are ill, vulnerable, or in need of help. Your work and humanity are an example to us all,” said Crown Princess Katherine.

Her Royal Highness also emphasized the importance of continued education and cooperation among nurses and medical technicians, as a way to improve healthcare and strengthen the healthcare system. For this reason, Crown Princess Katherine established the Royal Nurses Board, with the aim of supporting nurses and connecting them throughout the country.

International Nurses Day is observed every year on 12 May, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. This day is an opportunity to express gratitude to all nurses and medical technicians for their daily work and the support they provide to patients.