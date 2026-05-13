HRH Hereditary Prince Philip attended yesterday the marking of the tenth anniversary of the death of HRH Prince Alexander Karađorđević, son of HRH Prince Regent Paul and HRH Princess Olga Karađorđević.

“The life of Prince Alexander was marked by the trials of time, long years of exile and a lasting attachment to the Homeland and his people. Although he spent most of his life outside the Homeland, he remained devoted to Serbia and the Serbian people. After 2000, he often came to Serbia, trying to renew ties with the land of his fathers and to support the people and the Church with his presence. His trip to Kosovo and Metohija in 2007 will be especially remembered, when he was with our people in difficult moments, sharing with them their concerns, faith and hope.

Prince Alexander was a man of deep faith and devotion to tradition. He was the patron of the Center for Research on Orthodox Monarchism, and a long-time supporter of the Serbian Orthodox Church. His books, letters, and public appearances remain a testament to his dedication to preserving the historical and spiritual heritage of our people,” said HRH Hereditary Prince Philip.

The commemoration at the yard of the Church of St. George in Oplenac was attended by his wife, HRH Princess Barbara, his sons HRH Prince Michael and HRH Prince Dušan, as well as HRH Prince Mihailo, together with friends and admirers. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his death, organized by the Foundation of King Peter I Karađorđević, a photo exhibition “Prince Alexander” was opened in the Karađorđe’s Home in Topola, which testifies to his life, service and the times he marked.

HRH Prince Alexander, great-great-grandson of Supreme Leader Karađorđe, was born on 13 August 1924 in Great Britain and was educated at Eton. During World War II, he displayed extraordinary courage while serving as a volunteer and RAF pilot, with over a thousand hours of combat flying. In times of great suffering for Europe and the Serbian people, he performed his duty honorably and loyally, following the chivalrous tradition of his ancestors. He was also the godfather of HRH Prince Peter, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip’s older brother.