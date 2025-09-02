Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine has returned to Belgrade to her home at the Royal Palace, cancer-free, after a ten-month journey of treatment and healing. Her homecoming, together with her husband, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander, marks not only a personal triumph but also a moment of deep gratitude for the love and prayers that carried her through.

Her Royal Highness first public appearance after cancer in Belgrade, will be today. This is an important occasion, the details of which will be announced shortly. Even during her illness, she never stopped her humanitarian work

The Princess expressed her profound thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and UPMC in Pittsburgh. “Their hands gave me healing, but it was their compassion that gave me courage,” she said.

She also spoke with emotion about the overwhelming support she received from around the world. “Tens of thousands of prayers and messages reached me in my darkest hours. I carried each one in my heart. Knowing I was not alone gave me strength when I felt weak. I could never have done this without the love of my family, my friends, and supporters.”

Even in the midst of her illness, Crown Princess Katherine kept those who are in need close. “What sustained me most was knowing that all those that needed me and my humanitarian mission. That thought gave me determination to fight, to recover, and to return home. My greatest dream through all these months was to come back to the country I love.”

Her Royal Highness used this moment to remind others of the importance of vigilance and hope in the fight against cancer. “Cancer does not only touch the body—it tests the spirit. But early screening saves lives, and hope saves hearts. My wish is that no one loses either.”

With tears of joy and the promise of happy years in her eyes, Crown Princess Katherine reflected on her return: “To walk once more in Belgrade, to be near the people I love, is the greatest joy. I am deeply thankful for my family, my friends, and for every soul who lifted me in prayer. Helping people has always been in my heart—and today my heart is home again. I now look forward to years of joy, service, and shared hope with the people.”

With renewed strength, Her Royal Highness looks forward to her humanitarian mission, serving the people of Serbia, Republika Srpska and Greece with the same devotion that carried her through this challenge.