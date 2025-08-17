Her Royal Highness Princess Danica celebrates her birthday today.

Happy birthday, with wishes for good health, happiness, success, and progress!

HRH Princess Danica married HRH Hereditary Prince Philip in Belgrade on 7 October 2017. Their Royal Highnesses have two children, HRH Prince Stefan (born on 25 February 2018) and HRH Princess Maria (born on 5 November 2023).

Full biography of Her Royal Highnesses: HRH Princess Danica

The beautiful photographs in traditional folk costumes were taken by Ana-Marija Ršumović.