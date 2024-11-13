HRH Crown Princess Katherine celebrates her birthday today, and has already received many congratulations from around the world. Led and inspired by her passion to help the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and all those who are in need, her wish for this special day is for every person to join her on the path of love and compassion, to be inspired with the Joy of Giving, and to include more and more people on this wonderful journey.

In many statements she made over the years, the Crown Princess has reiterated that “care and happiness are the only thing in the world that multiplies when shared! And, as long as there are people who suffer, and who need help, there have to be those who will give them a helping hand, and a comforting smile.”

Her Royal Highness warmly thanks everyone who sent her birthday congratulations. The Crown Princess states that, together with her husband HRH Crown Prince Alexander and her loving family which are one of the greatest blessings one can have, her biggest gift is “for all the people around the world to stay healthy and safe, to cherish life and all the precious moments it brings us, and to support each other, for a better world. To be kind to each other, and to join our hands, our strengths, in achieving the goals we have set, and to use the talents with which we are blessed to perform good deeds and acts of compassion and love“.

In honour of the occasion, the Royal Palace of Serbia has released the annual film showing the activities and achievements of HRH Crown Princess Katherine during the previous year, which was once again tremendously fulfilled with her humanitarian work and various acts of charity. You can watch the film on link: