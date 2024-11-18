Royal Strings of Saint George, an ensemble which is under the patronage of HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, held another successful concert tonight at the White Palace. The event was held under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Education and Culture, and in presence of TRH Hereditary Prince Philip, Princess Danica, and Prince Alexander.

“Royal Strings of St. George” is an exceptional orchestra, and I follow their successes with great pleasure and pride. This concert is dedicated to my dear friend and member of the Privy Council, Dragomir Acovic, celebrating his numerous achievements and contributions.

Members of the Royal Family have always supported extraordinary artists. Music enriches our lives, arouses our senses and gives grace to our everyday life. I wish the Orchestra to last long and keep reminding us and nurture the works of great composers in order to pass them on to new generations“, said Crown Prince Alexander in his message.

On this occasion the ensemble performed the pieces of Šostakovič, Bacarisse, Vujić, Knežević, Ferrer, Tarrega and Milanković, and this unforgettable music experience for the guests was enabled thanks to the string sextet consisting of: Nikola Đuričanin, violin I, Aleksandar Jančić, violin II, Ivana Mandić, viola I, Tijana Stojiljković, viola II, Dušan Stojanović, cello I, Uroš Nikolić, cello II, Miloš Jevtić, contrabass, together with soloist Uros Dojčinović, guitar.

The Royal Strings of St. George is a chamber orchestra which works under this name since 1998, when it received a title from the Serbian Royal Family as a prominent orchestra in Serbia, and since then it has its’ coat of arms.