HRH Crown Princess Katherine visited the Home for Children without Parental Care at Ustanicka 19, the University Children’s Clinic and the Children’s Department of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia.

On that occasion, Crown Princess Katherine, together with Ms. Donna Sekulich, Vice President of the Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, visited the renovated and furnished rooms at the Home for Children without Parental Care and delivered Christmas presents.

The Home has been equipped with a brand new computer room with six computers and three printers. Two living rooms and eight children’s rooms have been refurbished, and six refrigerators have been donated. The donation worth $27,000 was provided with the assistance of Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and donated by Mrs. Margaret McCarthan and the Pittsburgh Tri-State Committee. On this occasion, the children in the Home received toys, clothes and shoes, a donation provided by the Old Church of the Holy Resurrection of Chicago.

Mr Zoran Milacic, general manager of the Zvecanska Center for Infants, Children and Youth, as well as all the staff thanked Crown Princess Katherine and the donors for their help.

The Crown Princess continued her Christmas donations delivery at the University Children’s Clinic, where in addition to toys provided by the Lifeline Chicago humanitarian organization, Princess Katherine also delivered a donation by Dr. Mira Irons, worth $1,600, which consists of computers, medical supplies and a Vista lamp.

“When there is a will, there is a way. When we work together, there are results. We work for our children and their better future”, said Crown Princess Katherine.

Her Royal Highness also gave presents to children at the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia.