CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER’S CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander addressed the citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, who celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar:

„On the occasion of celebrating the birth of Christ, I send congratulations to all citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, wishing them to spend Christmas in peace and love, surrounded by goodwill. This year, too, we welcome Christmas with faith, hope and love. My family and I wish you to spend this great holiday in peace and joy. Peace of Earth, Christ is born!“.

You can see the Christmas message of Crown Prince Alexander at the following link: