HRH Crown Princess Katherine surprised again the ladies in the Bezanijska Kosa Home for the Elderly, and delivered them yesterday bouquets of beautiful roses from the Royal garden. Over 100 ladies in the home received flowers from Her Royal Highness, as it was done many times in previous years.

Crown Princess Katherine, through numerous activities within her Foundation, strongly emphasizes that the elderly deserve love and care. She said that these people do not have a chance to visit gardens and cut flowers and that every sign of affection matters so much. Mrs. Marija Gavrilovic, the Director of this institution, welcomed the Crown Princess and thanked her for her thoughtfulness and commitment to providing for the elderly.

A very special and heartwarming situation occurred during this visit, namely, one of the ladies who live in Bezanijska Kosa Home, Mrs. Ana, is currently 99 years old and will celebrate her 100th birthday next year. Crown Princess Katherine asked her what she would like for her jubilee birthday, and the lady replied: ”To see you!”

“Elderly people deserve good care and attention, and we should never forget to give them a warm smile and ask them how they are, how they feel, that is immeasurably significant to them. Since the establishment of my Foundation, we have dedicated part of our activities to the elderly. We wish that you always know that you are not forgotten. Your contributions to our world, wisdom, and life experience should be a guideline for young people.

My Foundation and I will always try to help and make life more beautiful and more joyful for the elderly. I wish you to be happy for a long time, to feel the love of your children and grandchildren” stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.