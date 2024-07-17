On the occasion of the 79th birthday of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, the Royal Family of Serbia issues the official succession portrait, showing the Head of the Royal family together with his son, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, who is the first in line of succession, and grandson, HRH Prince Stefan, the second in line.

Portraits like this are by the tradition of numerous European Royal families, but what makes it very special is the fact that this is the first time in history that the Royal House of Karadjordjevic has not only an opportunity but more precisely the possibility to present this picture. HRH Crown Prince Alexander is the first Head of the Royal Family of Serbia who has witnessed the birth of his grandchildren and has the possibility to be together with them, and this is the first time ever that the three generations of Karadjordjevic’s are living at the same time, in the same place. Most importantly, this place is their Homeland – Serbia!

“Every birthday is an opportunity to look back and perceive the acts which fulfilled one’s life. Times of difficult decisions full of challenges are behind us. I believe that the future also carries its own burden and worries, but what I, as the Head of the Royal Family, have experienced, none of the earlier generations of Karađorđević in the direct hereditary line had, and that brings hope and faith. Next to the father, in the same Home, in their Homeland, live a son and a grandson. It is a great pledge for a brighter future and the basis of every family’s hope.