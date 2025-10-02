The national awareness campaign named “Discover on time, save life!” was launched today at the beginning of October as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in Serbia, and was started by HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, in cooperation with the Institute for Public Health of Serbia “Dr. Milan Jovanović Batut”, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health of Serbia.

Breast cancer is the most common form of malignancy among women in Serbia. Every year, thousands of them are faced with this diagnosis, and a large number lose their lives because the disease is discovered at a late stage. However, what gives hope is the fact that breast cancer, when detected in time, can be successfully treated and cured in a huge number of cases. With that goal, Her Royal Highness started a campaign as a part of the global fight against breast cancer, with the mission to raise awareness, encourage prevention and provide access to free screenings for women throughout Serbia.

On the first day of the campaign, representatives of the Crown Princess’s Foundation visited the city of Majdanpek, where one of the three mobile digital mammography units is located. Together with Dr. Milan Simić, Assistant Director of the Center for Radiology of the University Clinical Center Niš, Dr. Mirjana Balić, oncologist at the University Clinical Center Niš, Dr. Milan Ilić, Director of the Majdanpek General Hospital, Dr. Dragan Fudulović, Director of the Majdanpek Health Center, and Ms. Ivana Srbulović, Assistant to the President of the Majdanpek Municipality, all together once again shared an appeal for the women to come to the preventive examinations, sending an additional message – Let’s be responsible for our health!

In cooperation with partners from reputable cosmetic companies, the Crown Princess’s Foundation also provided symbolic gifts for women who responded to the invitation and came for examinations. As Serbia currently has three mobile digital mammography units, two of which being a donation from HRH Crown Princess Katherine, these presents will be delivered on all locations where units are settled: Health Center Majdanpek (from 22 September to 5 October), Health Center Bor (from October 5 onwards), Health Center Priboj (from 30 September), and Užice City Square (from 29 September). Exact addresses, phone numbers for scheduling and working hours for each unit are available on the website of the Campaign, as well as other important information regarding breast cancer prevention – https://otkrijnavreme.rs/

Also, as part of the campaign, a promotional video was launched, which can be seen on the official YouTube channel of the Royal Family.