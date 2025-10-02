The national awareness campaign named “Discover on time, save life!” was launched today at the beginning of October as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in Serbia, and was started by HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, in cooperation with the Institute for Public Health of Serbia “Dr. Milan Jovanović Batut”, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health of Serbia.
Breast cancer is the most common form of malignancy among women in Serbia. Every year, thousands of them are faced with this diagnosis, and a large number lose their lives because the disease is discovered at a late stage. However, what gives hope is the fact that breast cancer, when detected in time, can be successfully treated and cured in a huge number of cases. With that goal, Her Royal Highness started a campaign as a part of the global fight against breast cancer, with the mission to raise awareness, encourage prevention and provide access to free screenings for women throughout Serbia.
On the first day of the campaign, representatives of the Crown Princess’s Foundation visited the city of Majdanpek, where one of the three mobile digital mammography units is located. Together with Dr. Milan Simić, Assistant Director of the Center for Radiology of the University Clinical Center Niš, Dr. Mirjana Balić, oncologist at the University Clinical Center Niš, Dr. Milan Ilić, Director of the Majdanpek General Hospital, Dr. Dragan Fudulović, Director of the Majdanpek Health Center, and Ms. Ivana Srbulović, Assistant to the President of the Majdanpek Municipality, all together once again shared an appeal for the women to come to the preventive examinations, sending an additional message – Let’s be responsible for our health!
In cooperation with partners from reputable cosmetic companies, the Crown Princess’s Foundation also provided symbolic gifts for women who responded to the invitation and came for examinations. As Serbia currently has three mobile digital mammography units, two of which being a donation from HRH Crown Princess Katherine, these presents will be delivered on all locations where units are settled: Health Center Majdanpek (from 22 September to 5 October), Health Center Bor (from October 5 onwards), Health Center Priboj (from 30 September), and Užice City Square (from 29 September). Exact addresses, phone numbers for scheduling and working hours for each unit are available on the website of the Campaign, as well as other important information regarding breast cancer prevention – https://otkrijnavreme.rs/
Also, as part of the campaign, a promotional video was launched, which can be seen on the official YouTube channel of the Royal Family.
As HRH Crown Princess Katherine has tremendously supported and contributed to this very important cause, the fight against breast cancer in the previous years, she also sent her appeal: ”Each of us has a role to play in making sure that every woman has access to education, regular screenings, treatment, support, and – equally important – hope. Prevention is crucial; early detection can save countless lives. This is why I urge all women to take responsibility for their health and schedule and go to preventive check-ups, as they can protect both their lives and their well-being. I also appeal to men to support the women in their lives: their wives, mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends. Encourage them to undergo regular examinations, because your support can make a difference.
Although the fight against cancer is tremendously difficult, victory is possible. Only those who have faced it truly understand the immense strength, sacrifice, tears, and courage it requires. Yet they also know that, with the love of family and friends and the right medical care, it can be overcome. Life is our most precious gift, and we must value and protect it – not only for ourselves, but for all those who care for us.” Her Royal Highness also emphasised how proud she is of her Foundation for starting this highly important campaign, and thanked the Batut Institute and the Ministry of Health.
HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation in Belgrade, in cooperation with the offices of Lifeline Humanitarian Organisation abroad in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, have been helping the health system of Serbia for more than 3 decades, where the contribution to the fight against cancer takes a special place. In addition to helping Serbian hospitals for years by providing necessary medical equipment, as well as raising awareness of the importance of prevention, treatment and support for cancer patients and organising medical conferences aimed at educating doctors, the most significant contribution of Her Royal Highness is reflected in the donation of three mobile mammograms to Serbia, namely:
- The first ever in Serbia, donated in June 2009 to the Niš Clinical Centre, thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation;
- In December 2023, a new device was donated to the Niš Clinical Centre, thanks to the help of Mr Richard Jankov (the previous mammogram was no longer operational after years of use); and,
- In September 2025, another device was donated to the Institute for Public Health of Serbia “Milan Jovanović Batut”, also thanks to the help of Mr Richard Jankov
HRH Crown Princess Kathrine is very grateful to all companies that supported the Campaign: Alma Quattro, DPC Group Belgrade, La Roche Posay, Biodrma, Metod, and I Love Digital, as well as our media partners: RTS Public Media Service of Serbia, RTV Pink, Prva Television, B92, Vecernje Novosti, Colour Media International, RTV Kraljevo, Media Sfera, Ozon Media, and Jug Press.