The Royal Complex in Dedinje this year, as well, took part in the manifestation Days of the European Heritage, an event which has been held regularly in Belgrade since 2002 as part of the wider European initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Commission, and this year was organised by the City of Belgrade from 19 to 29 September 2025.

The Ministry of Culture, which coordinates the programs of “European Heritage Days 2025” in the Republic of Serbia, has defined the theme “Heritage and Architecture: Windows to the Past, Doors to the Future”. This theme touches on the rich and diverse architectural landscape that shapes Europe’s cultural identity during the marking of the 50th anniversary of the “European Architectural Heritage Year.” It also highlights the artistic and technical achievements of architecture, showcasing everything from major monuments in bustling cities to vernacular buildings in rural areas. It is an opportunity to explore how our local heritage is connected with a wide spectrum of influences. “Architectural Heritage” invites communities to explore and celebrate different architectural styles, periods, and materials that have shaped Europe’s built environment. It encourages a deeper appreciation of the craft and the intangible cultural heritage involved in creating these structures, recognising the importance of preserving both the physical buildings and the skills used to construct them.

“With great pleasure, I supported the initiative that my family’s home, the Royal Palace, as one of the most interesting places in our country’s tourist offer, once again participates in the celebration of European Heritage Day. I am glad that a large number of people took the opportunity to visit the Royal Complex. It is important that as many people as possible, both from our country and from around the world, become acquainted with the rich history of our home, the Royal Family and our homeland.

One of my first decisions after our return to Serbia in 2001 was to open the gates of the Royal Complex to visitors, in order to allow people from our country and the world to see this beautiful place, after it had been a “forbidden city” for decades, accessible only to the select few.

I believe that all visitors enjoyed the tours and direct contact with the glorious history of our people and our country, and that they are full of positive impressions after their visits. Serbia has a lot to offer and also to be proud of its heritage, and I am convinced that this year's European Heritage Days were an ideal opportunity for people to see that or be reminded of it", said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.