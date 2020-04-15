CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE’S FOUNDATION WAS SUPPORTED BY ROAMING NETWORKS AND ENETEL SOLUTIONS COMPANIES IN THE EFFORT TO CONTINUE HELPING DOCTORS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation organized urgently needed accommodation for doctors who are currently working at the Clinical Center of Serbia and who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

Thanks to the donation of Roaming Networks and Enetel Solutions companies, doctors, infectologists and pulmonologists working at the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases and the Clinic for Pulmonology will be accommodated just 7 minutes’ walk from the Clinical Centre of Serbia for the period of two weeks.

These medical wrokers must be located near the Clinical Center, so they will be able to respond immediately to the demands at work.

This valuable donation came as a response to the request sent to the Princess Kathrine’s Foundation by the Clinical Centre of Serbia to help them find within walking distance accommodation for doctors who risk their lives fighting coronavirus.

“I am very grateful to Roaming Networks and Enetel Solutions companies who responded promptly to my Foundation’s call and realizing the importance of this help provided a donation for doctors at the Clinical Centre of Serbia. It is very important to stand up united against this virus and to express our appreciation by taking care of each other. I hope that the big-hearted donors, who are helping Serbia in this time of crisis, such as Roaming Networks and Enetel Solutions companies, will serve as an example for others to step forward and provide their resources to combat the danger that is threatening us all”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.