HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation delivered the much-needed ambulance vehicle fully equipped to the Clinical Center Kragujevac. Thanks to the generosity of Mrs. Anka Erne, this extremely important and urgent donation was provided through Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The new ambulance PEUGEOT BOXER 2.2 EURO 6 L2H2, worth over $37,000, will enable fast and efficient transport of patients, and will significantly facilitate the work of the doctors.

“My husband and I are extremely grateful to the generous Mrs. Anka Erne, who continues to selflessly help Serbia in these difficult times. Doctors, nurses and medical staff risk their lives every day in order to save the lives of their patients” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Prof. Dr. Predrag Sazdanovic, Head of Clinical Center Kragujevac, doctors and the entire medical staff expressed their gratitude to Ms. Anka Erne and HRH Crown Princess Katherine for the help and support.

Last month thanks to the generosity of Mrs. Anka Erne, a donation of a large amount of surgical face masks, protective gloves, medicines (vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and probiotics), as well as the necessary hygiene products was delivered to Kragujevac Covid Hospital through HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation.