Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine congratulated International Woman’s Day, with regrets that the traditional “Ladies Lunch” will not be organized this year at the Royal Palace.

‘In previous years, I had the pleasure to host many wonderful ladies at the Royal Palace: The President’s wife, lady ministers, the wives of senior Serbian officials, lady ambassadors, representatives of national and international organizations in Serbia and other distinguished ladies. The White Palace was full of joy, energy, and new ideas that we exchanged. Unfortunately, this year is different due to the pandemic. We cannot physically meet, but we continue to cooperate and lead our society forward.

During these challenging times, in which the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is the main task of society all over the world, and the preservation of health is a priority of everyone, it is important that we unite and persevere in this fight.

I am so proud of all our doctors, nurses, and all medical staff in the heroic fight who risk their lives every day to help others. I am also proud of all the mothers, grandmothers, daughters, wives who helped their families, neighbors, friends and who are united in these difficult times to overcome these moments together.

My dear ladies, please take care of yourselves and your loved ones, be healthy, safe and continue to love life and give of yourself to those in need of support as much as possible” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her message.