The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago are pleased to announce a newly constructed library, replete with new books, at the Plavi Cuperak Kindergarten in Belgrade, Serbia.

This incredibly generous donation for the construction of the new library and for the purchase of the new books was provided by Three Circles of Serbian Sisters/Tri Kolo Srpskih Sestara from Illinois – the KSS of St. George in Joliet, the KSS Princess Zorka in Lansing, and the KSS St. Archangel Michael in Lansing – through Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago. In addition to the beautifully designed new modern library, a plethora of new books were also provided to the kindergarten.

“I am very grateful to the Three Circles of Serbian Sisters who always think of our children and continue to help in difficult times. Children are always in the first place and will remain so. We will continue to take care of those who need help the most. There is no greater reward than a child’s happiness and smile. It is our duty to provide that for them,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The Kindergarten’s Principal, Mrs. Marijana Fijatovic, together with the employees, parents, and children of Plavi Cuperak expressed gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, to the Three Circles of Serbian Sisters, and to Lifeline Chicago for this generous donation.