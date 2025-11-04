Following the current events in the country, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip issued the following statement, calling for the protection of the dignity of “Pioneers’ Park”, the former Palace Park, a legally protected natural good and part of a cultural and historical complex of exceptional importance

“As the heir to a dynasty that is woven into the history of Serbian statehood and culture, I feel a moral obligation to address the public and call on the competent institutions to protect the dignity of one of the most valuable areas in our capital, Pioneers’ Park, the former Palace Park.

This space is not just a green area in the city center, but a living monument of history, culture and statehood. Back in the time of Prince Alexander Karađorđević, in 1843, the first Serbian Palace was established in the area that today encompasses Pioneers’ Park, thus beginning the creation of the state and cultural center of Serbia. It is here where, for the first time, in our principality a court protocol was established and the spirit of an emancipated ruling house took hold, bringing Serbia closer to European states.

The Old Palace, built by King Milan I Obrenović (1881–1884), was the residence of King Peter I Karađorđević (1903–1921) and King Alexander I (1921–1922). The New Palace, today’s building of the Presidency of Serbia, was built in the period 1911–1922 as the palace of my great-grandfather, King Alexander I Karađorđević. The construction of the National Assembly Building, originally the House of People’s Representatives, began in 1907 as a representative building of the Kingdom of Serbia, and the cornerstone was laid by King Peter I. It was completed and consecrated on 18 October 1936, during the reign of my grandfather, King Peter II.

These three buildings, the Old Palace, the New Palace and the National Assembly, form a unique whole of the first state and palace complex in Serbia. They are not only a testament to the rule of the Obrenović and Karađorđević dynasties, but also a symbol of the permanence of statehood, culture and identity of the Serbian people.

The Pioneers’ Park that surrounds them is today a legally protected natural good and part of a cultural and historical complex of exceptional importance. In addition to the historical, this area also has state, representative and tourist value, because its surroundings are home to the highest institutions of the Republic of Serbia and landmarks that represent the face of our state before the world.

Therefore, with a deep sense of responsibility, I appeal to remove the camp that has been destroying the appearance, value and meaning of this space for months. Such a sight is not only a matter of aesthetics or security, but it also insults the memory of history, violates the dignity of state institutions and encourages unnecessary social divisions.

Pioneers’ Park, or Palace Park, belongs to all citizens of Serbia, regardless of their political, ideological or any other affiliation. It is a place that should unite us, not divide us; a space that reflects our common heritage, pride and state continuity.

I call on the state and city authorities to act in accordance with the law and protect Pioneers’ Park as a natural and cultural treasure of exceptional importance, restoring to it the dignity it deserves.

May this space once again be what it has always been, a place of peace, respect and unity of all citizens of Serbia.”