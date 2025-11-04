Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine, has generously provided accommodations and transportation for the children from The Daily Center of Kovačica to enjoy a three-day excursion to The Hotel Sunčani Breg in Zlatibor, Serbia.

The children were so very happy and grateful for this donation, which gave them the opportunity to spend three wonderful days in nature. They enjoyed their time in the Zlatibor mountains, where they participated in fun activities and built new friendships with children from The Daily Center of Kikinda.

This incredibly generous and thoughtful donation, from the parishioners of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville, Indiana, once again demonstrates Lifeline Chicago’s commitment to improving the lives of children throughout Serbia.

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine expressed her gratitude to Lifeline Chicago and to the parishioners of St. George, who made this memorable trip possible, emphasising the importance of compassion, inclusion, and support for children with special needs and those from underprivileged communities.

Dušanka Petrak, Director of The Center for Social Work in Kovačica, expressed great gratitude to The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, Lifeline Chicago, and St. George, for their support in organising this excursion, which significantly benefited the children by promoting socialisation, companionship, and new experiences.

“The three-day trip gave our children beneficiaries the opportunity to explore a new environment, which also represented an important step towards feeling like equal members of society,” Ms. Petrak stated.