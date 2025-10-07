TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica are celebrating the 8th anniversary of their marriage today. Their wedding in the Cathedral Church (Saborna Church) in Belgrade on 7 October 2017 was the first Royal wedding in Serbia after almost a century.

The wedding was officiated by His Holiness late Serbian Patriarch Irinej, the Maid of Honor was HRH Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and the best man was HRH Prince Peter, Prince Philip’s brother.

The foundation of every marriage is love, honesty, and mutual respect. Sincere congratulations on a happy anniversary and wishes for an abundance of health, happiness, success, and progress!

A reminder of the joyful day of Their Royal Highnesses’ wedding can be seen on LINК