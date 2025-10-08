TRH Crown Prince Alexander, Crown Princess Katherine and Prince Alexander officially opened today the exhibition “The Crown of Kindness”, dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the birth of His Royal Highness’ grandmother, HM Queen Marija, authored by MSc. Dušan Babac, Chairman of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown and member of the Privy Council, at the Royal Palace in Belgrade, Serbia.

This event was dedicated to one of the most beloved persons in our history, the Queen Mother, who is even today a symbol of kindness, compassion, and honest love for her people. Copies of official portraits and rarely seen photos, the bust and personal items of the late Queen, together with her tiara, which is kept in Oplenac, and an almost never-seen portrait of the Queen by Grigory Samoilov, heavily damaged during the Allied bombing of Belgrade in 1944, are presented on this occasion. The location of the exhibition makes it even more special since the items are displayed in the home of the Royal family, a place where Her Majesty lived and to which she gave her own personal touch and charm.

“My dear grandmother was remembered by all who knew her as an ideal, a source of inspiration, an incentive and a guide in times of great temptations. Her kindness and charity transcended borders and circumstances, leaving behind unerasable traces of nobility and humanity. But above all, she was loved. Her authentic love was felt and returned by the people – that is why she is remembered as our most beloved Queen. In the hearts of people, she forever remained the Queen of kindness and compassion.

This exhibition is dedicated not only to her life and work, but also to her lasting legacy – the memory of a Queen who knew how to be close to every person and to show by her example what love and humanity mean. Let this solemn moment be a reminder that true values – kindness, selflessness and love – never fade away. They remain to guide us and give us the strength to build a future worthy of her example”, stated Crown Prince in his speech.

The author, Mr Babac emphasised in his address the importance of preserving the memory of such exceptional characters as the late Queen was, adding: “With her life and work, Queen Maria left deep and indelible traces of kindness, charity and care for her fellow man. Her legacy is not only historical, but also moral and humane – it is still a light and a guide today. That is precisely the essence of this exhibition: to remind us of the values ​​that are eternal and that can inspire us even today.

From this place, I would like to mention that a few years ago, the idea of ​​realising a joint exhibition about Queen Maria and Jovanka Broz emerged in the museological community. I would like to state very clearly that such a concept would be, for obvious reasons, more than inappropriate, and even offensive – both to the truth, to history, and to the very dignity of Queen Maria. Let us also keep in mind one simple fact: Queen Maria and Jovanka Broz never met in real life – and perhaps it is best that it remains that way with exhibitions.

That is why this exhibition was created with the desire to pay a worthy and sincere tribute to Queen Maria, as a person who has earned respect through her life and works.”

As already stated, Queen Marija is even today remembered as a great benefactor and humanitarian, where an important part of her work at the time was supporting the healthcare system of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia. Prof. Dr Aleksandar Simić, member of the Crown Council and full Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Belgrade University, spoke about the late Queen’s extraordinary contribution to our healthcare. Among other things, she personally opened numerous hospitals, which still work for the benefit of our people today, including: the University Clinical Centre of Serbia, the First Surgical Clinic, the University Children’s Clinic “Tiršova”, the Institute of Oncology and many others.

“Her contribution to the field of health care was not merely symbolic or protocolary, but essentially fundamental, leaving indelible traces to this day, but also for the future ahead of us. Her dedication was not limited to funding, donations and formal activities, but she demonstrated kindness and charity, compassion and closeness to all who needed help and hope by her personal example. The people, and especially the sick and poor, felt her authentic and sincere love for them from the beginning, which made her our most beloved queen, often called the “People’s Queen”.

Her ability to remain a determined and courageous Queen, and at the same time a gentle and caring mother in difficult times, as well as her persistence and perseverance in developing the health system of her Kingdom, left a lasting example for us all. Her legacy is not only in buildings or donations, but in the values ​​that she instilled in people’s hearts through her works – faith in humanity, solidarity, and responsibility towards others,” said Professor Simić.

The opening ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies Ambassadors of the United Kingdom Mr. Edward Ferguson, the Kingdom of Spain Mr. Juan Jose Sanz Aparicio, Romania Mrs. Silvia Davidoiu, Argentina Mr. Osvaldo Narciso Marsico, and Montenegro Mr. Nebojša Đoković, and other representatives of the diplomatic corps, members of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, representatives ofstate and cultural institutions, as well as many other distinguished guests from the spheres of business, art, culture, and the public life of Serbia.

The exhibition "The Crown of Kindness" will be open to visitors on weekdays until 24 October, between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, with prior announcement to HRH Crown Prince Alexander's Office.

