On the feast of Saint Trifun, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, and HRH Prince Mihailo, together with Mr. Dragan Reljić, Director of the King Peter I Foundation, respecting the old customs of our people on the day dedicated to the patron saint of winegrowers, pruned the vines in the Royal Vineyards near the Church of Saint George in Oplenac.

The priests of the Oplenac Parish prayed to Saint Trifun and blessed the vineyards, which, along with the traditional act of pruning the vines, marks the beginning of a new wine-growing cycle. Respecting and maintaining this old custom is an important part of our tradition, and it is especially significant that after too many decades, the Karađorđevićs are once again in the vineyards in their Topola, with their people.

“Saint Trifun, the patron saint of winegrowers, reminds us of the importance of hard work, patience and love for the land that gives us its fruits. The vine, as a symbol of life, strength and perseverance, connects us with our ancestors and the values ​​we inherit.

Just as its growth is woven into the earth, so are the roots of our state founded on faith, work, and harmony.

May this year bring a good harvest, and with it prosperity for all winegrowers and farmers. May God’s blessing be upon our vineyards, and the entire national economy,” said Hereditary Prince Philip.

The celebration of Saint Trifun in Oplenac brought together people of Topola, tradition-lovers and representatives of the wine-growing community, who celebrated this significant day together with wishes for a fruitful and successful year.