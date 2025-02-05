HRH Prince Peter celebrates today his forty-fifth birthday.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine wish happy birthday, with sincere wishes for lots of health, happiness, success, and progress!

HRH Prince Peter was born on 5 February 1980 in Chicago, Illinois. He is the eldest son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and the grandson of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. He has two brothers Their Royal Highnesses Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander.

His Royal Highness thanks everyone for the good wishes and congratulations.

Full biography: HRH Prince Peter