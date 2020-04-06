The Serbian Orthodox Church Diocese of Belgrade-Karlovci is the founder of the Diocese Soup Kitchen named “Versko Dobrotvorno Starateljstvo.” This soup kitchen usually feeds about 2,000 people per day, but now, as a result of the state of emergency, many more people are in need of assistance.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation has been assisting the Church Soup Kitchen located on Francuska 31 Street in Belgrade for long time, culminating with a $3,000 donation this week from the Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.