HRH CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE’S STATEMENT ON WORLD HEALTH DAY

A healthy person has a thousand wishes, a sick person only one.

Today we are celebrating World Health Day under the patronage of World Health Organization. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who risk their lives every day to save ours. Thank you! You are our heroes, especially now when we are fighting against the coronavirus and today on World Health Day.

The World Health Organization has dedicated this date in 2020 to nurses and midwives in order to emphasize their great importance within the health system. Nurses are just as important as doctors because there are no hospitals without nurses.

For the 11th year in a row, my Foundation has been organizing the Serbian Medical Diaspora Conference for doctors, and for the first time in Serbia this year, we are organizing the Serbian Diaspora Nurses Conference. I am grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to help our hospitals and healthcare professionals for over 27 years, and that is the main goal of my Foundation and I, especially at times like these when they need our support and help more than ever.

Dear friends, I hope you are healthy and spending time with your loved ones. My prayers are with you during these difficult times. Remember, health is the greatest wealth, so take care of it.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine