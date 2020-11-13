Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine celebrates her birthday within her immediate family. Crown Princess Katherine warmly thanks everyone who sent her birthday cards and wishes to all the people around the world to stay healthy in these difficult times and Crown Princess Katherine will continue to help our country and the citizens of Serbia and Republika Srpska with the same enthusiasm and strength that she has for over 30 years.

On the following link you can see the annual film about the activities and donations of HRH Crown Princess Katherine and the Royal Family during COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNrYYIDDX4E