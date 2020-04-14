HRH CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE THANKS WOLT AND COCA COLA SYSTEM FOR THEIR DONATION OF 1500 MEALS FOR MEDICAL STAFF FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS

HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation organized a donation for free meals to the medical staff fighting coronavirus in KBC Zvezdara and Zemun Hospital.

“I am very grateful to Wolt and Coca-Cola for their donation. Over the next 30 days, 50 meals per day and beverages will be delivered to these Hospitals. Due to coronavirus and long hours medical doctors and nurses are on duty day and night. During these difficult times, we must think as well of our heroic doctors and nurses and their wellbeing, so they can continue working and doing the great job they are doing”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.