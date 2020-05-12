CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE CONGRATULATES NURSES FOR INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY

HRH Crown Princess Katherine sends congratulations for International Nurses Day and emphasized the importance and contribution that nurses make to society.

“Nurses give so much of themselves to all those in need every day. They are selfless. Nurses and doctors complement each other and there is no hospital without nurses. Nurses risk their lives every day to save ours. Nurses are the main bond between doctors and patients who see them as part of their family and their biggest supporters. You are our everyday heroes and we thank you from for your care and compassion from the bottom of heart“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The Princess Katherine Foundation is organizing this year for the first time in Serbia the Serbian Diaspora Nurses Conference www.sdnc.rs for the purpose of further education for our nurses.