His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his warmest wishes for Ramadan Bayram to the Islamic Community.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the great holiday Ramadan Bayram, with my wishes for you to spend this day in peace and happiness with your loved ones, remembering blessings that life brings every day. Celebrating conclusion of the great month of Ramadan, month of good deeds, family, contemplation and reading of Qur’an, I wish you happy Ramadan Bayram and wish that approaching days be fulfilled with peace, understanding, mutual respect and tolerance”, emphasized the Crown Prince Alexander.