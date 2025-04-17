Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine once again opened the doors of their home and organized the traditional Easter reception for over 1,000 socially vulnerable children from Serbia and Republika Srpska. Although Their Royal Highnesses were unable to personally attend this year’s event due to obligations abroad, Crown Princess Katherine expressed her great joy that this noble tradition continues, and shared her hope and determination that next year, together with her husband, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, she will personally welcome the children and make them feel at home at the White Palace.

Children without parental care, children with intellectual disabilities, and socially disadvantaged children between the ages of one and fourteen, from institutions and organizations across Serbia and Republika Srpska, had the opportunity to share in the spirit of this beautiful Christian holiday alongside friends of the Royal Family of Serbia at two receptions held today. His Excellency Dr. Vladimir Božović, Consul General of the Republic of Serbia in New York and honorary member of the Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization read the greeting letter of HRH Crown Princess Katherine. As in previous years, the receptions were held in the presence of His Grace Bishop Petar of Toplica, Vicar Bishop to His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, who spoke to the children about the meaning of Easter. Also extending Easter greetings was Mrs. Andrea Pavukova, President of the International Women’s Club. Attending the reception was Mrs. Kamilla Izabela Duda-Kawecka, First Counsellor and Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland.

The Easter receptions at the Royal Palace are a continuation of a long-standing tradition of the Karadjordjević Royal Family, dating back nearly a century, when children were welcomed to the Palace to celebrate the joy of major Christian holidays. Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine renewed this tradition upon their return to Serbia in 2001, and the receptions have since become a cherished annual expression of compassion, faith, and royal service.

“Although it is very difficult for us not to be with our dear children at the White Palace today, as we are used to being every year, we are truly happy that our tradition continues to live on. Suffering knows no borders, nor does the strength of those who are willing to offer love and comfort to those who need it most. To be able to offer love, security, and the feeling of being remembered to these wonderful children is a true blessing for us. The White Palace and the Royal Palace are not only our home—they are a home for all children in need of help. My husband and I are truly happy to have had the opportunity to bring joy and love, and to give these children a day they will always remember,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Throughout the day, two receptions were held where the children enjoyed beautiful gifts, spent time with the Easter Bunny and entertainers from the Čigra ensemble, and delighted in a musical performance by the Choir of the Belgrade Children’s Cultural Center. His Grace Bishop Petar explained the meaning of Easter to the children and conveyed the blessings of His Holiness the Patriarch.

This wonderful Easter gathering was made possible, as it is every year, with the support of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, under the patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine for over 30 years, as well as the Lifeline offices in New York, Toronto, and London. Special thanks go to the theatre ensemble “Artisti”, who performed two charity plays at the Royal Palace and donated the proceeds from ticket sales to support the organization of this important event, as well as to Jumbo Serbia, which donated creative toys that brought great joy to our youngest guests, along with many others, including: Atlantik Štark, International Women’s Club, Coca Cola, Balon Centar, the Embassy of Greece, the Embassy of Japan, the Delegation of the European Union, the Embassy of Sri Lanka and the Embassy of Poland.

Significant contributions also came from students of international schools in Belgrade: the German School of Belgrade, International Primary School (IPS), French School of Belgrade, Ruđer Bošković International School, British International School of Belgrade, Milena Pavlović Barili High School, and Kreativno Pero School. Together with their teachers, they participated in the humanitarian campaign “Children Helping Children” and brought gifts to the Palace to be distributed to their peers during the receptions.

Their Royal Highnesses extend heartfelt thanks to all donors who generously supported this year’s receptions and helped make this holiday truly special for our little ones.