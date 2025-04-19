HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine extend their congratulations for the upcoming Easter to His Holiness the Patriarch of Serbia Porfirije, His Eminence Cardinal Ladislav Nemet, all the dignitaries of the Serbian Orthodox Church and all other churches in Serbia, as well as to all believers around the world, with special joy that all Christians this year celebrate the Greatest Holiday on the same day.

“Christ is Risen!” – These two most joyful words contain the essence of absolutely everything, our lives, our faith, God’s love, our hope for salvation and eternal life. These words also reflect the victory of life over death, good over evil, light over darkness.

For all of us people of faith, the Resurrection of Christ represents the holiest and most joyful day that has ever happened. To celebrate it worthily and most appropriately, our faith, although necessary, is not solely sufficient, we must also do as the Lord taught us, to follow the footsteps of Jesus. Christ’s cross-carrying path is not easy; on that path of tears, on the climb to Golgotha, He also stumbled, carrying all of us and our sins on His shoulders, for the sake of the salvation of the entire world. His suffering best testifies to us of the love that the Lord has for all of His children. Therefore, we too should always carry Christ’s teachings and moral lessons in our hearts and minds and act according to them: to be better towards each other, to have more love and unity, understanding and willingness to forgive, to see “our fellow men” in the people around us. To unite our prayers with pure and sincere hearts and joyfully exclaim: “Christ has risen from the dead, trampling down death by death, and upon those in the tombs bestowing life!”

To all Christians, my wife, Crown Princess Katherine, I, and the entire Royal family of Serbia send our most joyful and heartfelt wishes for the upcoming Easter! We wish you to spend the holidays with your family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones in health, peace, prosperity, and happiness. It is with the greatest joy that I pronounce the words of our traditional greeting – “Christ is risen!”, said Crown Prince Alexander.