The Kingdom of Serbia Association celebrated today its Patron Saint Day, Saint Simeon the Myrrh-Streaming, holding a solemn reception at the Royal Palace, which was attended by the patron of the organization, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, as well as TRH Hereditary Prince Philip, Prince Alexander, and Princess Vesna, who greeted guests together with the Association's management.

Before the reception, Hereditary Prince Philip and members of the Managing Board of the Association attended a Holy Liturgy in the morning in the Royal Church of Saint Andrew the First-Called, which was officiated by Father Mihailo Rapajic, the Palace's priest, and cut the Association's Slava Bread after the service.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander conveyed greetings to the members of the Association from his wife, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, who was unable to attend the celebration of the Patron Saint Day due to commitments abroad. His Royal Highness in his speech, said: "I would like to thank all the members of the Kingdom of Serbia Association for their commitment and efforts, for dedicated work in support of the Royal family, and for the promotion of the ideas of the renewal of the constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia. The efforts you make to create a better Serbia represent the continuation of the path that our ancestors started.

One of these ancestors was, of course, Stefan Nemanja, your Patron Saint, whom we celebrate today. His example inspires us all today, as he united within him a determined statesman and a humble spiritual leader. What he started was continued by his son, Stefan, and by all other members of the Holy Nemanjic Dynasty.

Their example is the one we should follow, for the sake of future generations, and for the sake of our homeland. One of the legacies of this Sacred dynasty was the creation of the Kingdom of Serbia. It is the goal you are working to achieve: to restore a constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia. As I always said, it is an excellent form of state organization that can bring Serbia a lot of good. On behalf of the Royal Family, I wish you continued success in your work, to be even stronger, more determined, and united."

The event was attended by members of the Crown Council Messrs. Vladan Zivulovic and Darko Spasic, and at the reception, deserving individuals were presented with commemorative plaques.

The Kingdom of Serbia Association (KS) was founded by a group of Belgrade University students in 2008 and was first called King's Youth. The association was established as a non-profit, non-governmental, and non-party organization, under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, with the goal of restoring the constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia. This group of young people, convinced that the restoration of the constitutional monarchy can help Serbia, has managed with their positive activities to encourage both the younger and the older population to join them.

Because of the wish of many people older than 26 years to join them, since January 2010, King's Youth, as a brand, continued to operate as a youth section of the greater organization – Kingdom of Serbia Association. The Association is open to everybody, regardless of their political, ethnic, or religious affiliation.

In achieving its objectives, the Kingdom of Serbia Association uses non-violent and democratic means and rejects undemocratic and totalitarian methods. Only by a positive campaign, promotional activities, and humanitarian work, the Association promotes a constitutional parliamentary monarchy.