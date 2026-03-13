Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, operating for more than 30 years under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine, has successfully completed another vital humanitarian project at The Institute for the Education of Children and Youth in Belgrade.

This initiative provided much-needed furnishings for all of the children’s bedrooms – including the donation of brand new bedding sets, pillows, and blankets – and also the purchase of a commercial grade professional deep fryer for the kitchen. These contributions will directly enhance the comfort and well-being of the young residents, helping to create a more warm, welcoming, and hygienic environment for the children.

This incredibly generous donation was made possible by Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Nada Karas, whose heartfelt commitment to improving the lives of children is so deeply appreciated.

“Every child deserves a safe and comfortable environment in which to grow, learn, and thrive. I sincerely thank Mr. and Mrs. Michael Karas for their long-standing partnership and unwavering support of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization. Their generosity continues to bring hope and comfort to children in need, and together we are making a real difference in their lives,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“We are profoundly grateful to HRH Crown Princess Katherine for her continuous support and unwavering dedication to humanitarian work. Her compassion and long-standing commitment to helping the most vulnerable bring hope and real change to the lives of many children. Thanks to her efforts and the generosity of donors, projects like this become possible and significantly improve the living conditions of the children in our care,” said Tatjana Milenković Kajkut, Director of the Institute.

Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago continues to champion initiatives that address the needs of vulnerable communities across all of Serbia – including Kosovo and Metohija – and in Republika Srpska, demonstrating the power of compassion, collaboration, generosity, and hope.