The Kingdom of Serbia Association, the largest NGO in Serbia, which is under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, celebrated today its Patron Saint Day, Saint Simeon the Myrrh-Streaming, holding a solemn reception at the Royal Palace.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, due to obligations abroad, could not attend the solemnity, but a greeting letter from His Royal Highness was read on this occasion. The event was attended by several Ambassadors together with other members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Army of Serbia, Members of the Crown Council Messrs. Darko Spasic, Predrag Markovic, and Zoran Zivanovic, members of the political, cultural, and public life of Serbia, and many other distinguished guests.

Before the reception, members of the Managing Board of the Association attended a Holy Liturgy in the morning in the Royal Church of Saint Andrew the First-Called, which was officiated by Father Mihailo Rapajic, Palace’s priest, and Father Stevan Rapajic, and cut the Association’s Slava Bread after the service.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his congratulations said: ”We would like to thank all the members of the Association for their commitment and efforts, for dedicated work in support of the Royal family, and for the promotion of constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia.

The efforts you make to create a better Serbia represent the continuation of the path that our ancestors started. They started it for us, and we follow their example for the sake of future generations, and for the sake of our homeland. Your vision of the restoration of the monarchy in Serbia – respecting our glorious tradition and fitting it into the heritage of the modern age – will make our homeland a better place for the life of all its citizens.”