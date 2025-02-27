The Kingdom of Serbia Association, which is under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, celebrated yesterday its Patron Saint Day, Saint Simeon the Myrrh-Streaming, holding a solemn reception at the White Palace.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, due to obligations abroad, could not attend the solemnity, but a greeting letter from His Royal Highness was read on this occasion. The event was attended by His Grace Bishop of Hvostan Aleksej, Vicar Bishop of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, several Ambassadors together with other members of the diplomatic corps, members of the Crown Council Messrs. Predrag Marković, Darko Spasić, Vladan Živulović and Zoran Živanović, members of the political, cultural, and public life of Serbia, and many other distinguished guests.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his congratulations said: ”We express our gratitude to all members of the Association for your dedication and the effort you put in every day to support our family and to nurture the idea of a constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia. Your commitment is of immeasurable importance, as you not only preserve our glorious tradition but also adapt it to the modern era, demonstrating that monarchist values are timeless and deeply embedded in the essence of the Serbian national identity.

Through your work, you have made a significant contribution to correcting historical injustices and eliminating the consequences of decades of negative propaganda. The path you have chosen is not an easy one, but it is just, as it is not only a fight for the honor of the past but also for the dignity of the future. Your strength lies in your perseverance, dedication, and belief in the ideals that have shaped our state.

The struggle for the restoration of the Kingdom of Serbia is not merely a political vision – it is a sacred duty we owe both to our ancestors and to future generations. Your efforts are not only a sign of loyalty to the Royal Family but also a testament to your profound love for the Homeland. May you be guided on this path by the highest virtues: truth, justice, knowledge, patience, and unity.”

Before the reception, members of the Association attended a prayer in the morning in the Royal Church of Saint Andrew the First-Called, which was officiated by Father Mihailo Rapajic, Palace’s priest, and cut the Association’s Slava Bread after the service, which was also attended by HRH Prince Alexander, the Crown Prince’s youngest son.

The Kingdom of Serbia Association (KS) was founded by a group of Belgrade University students in 2008 and was first called King’s Youth. The association was established as a non-profit, non-governmental, and non-party organization, under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, with the goal of restoring the constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia. This group of young people convinced that the restoration of the constitutional monarchy could help Serbia, has managed with their positive activities to encourage both the younger and the older population to join them.

Because of the wish of many people older than 26 years to join them, since January 2010 King’s Youth as a brand continued to operate as a youth section of the greater organization – Kingdom of Serbia Association. The Association is open to everybody, regardless of their political, ethnic, or religious affiliation. In achieving its objectives, the Kingdom of Serbia Association uses non-violent and democratic means and rejects undemocratic and totalitarian methods. Only through a positive campaign, promotional activities, and humanitarian work, the Association promotes constitutional parliamentary monarchy.