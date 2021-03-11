Lifeline Canada Humanitarian Organization through HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation aided two elementary schools “12 September” from Negotin and “Vuk Karadzic” from Donji Milanovac.

The donation in the amount of over 800 Canadian dollars was provided by Lifeline Canada Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine. The schools were supplied with white magnetic boards and cork boards, as well as a new printer and didactic teaching materials.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very happy for the aid provided to these schools: “Lifeline Canada Humanitarian Organization has been working tirelessly for decades helping our children throughout Serbia and the Republika Srpska. I am especially grateful to the generous donors who provide for our youngest in our homeland during these difficult times. With these donations the children will be able to focus on learning and I wish them much success!”

Principals from the two elementary schools: “12 September” from Negotin and “Vuk Karadzic” from Donji Milanovac, the students and children’s parents expressed their gratitude to Lifeline Canada Humanitarian Organization and Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation for the generous help they selflessly provide.