Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, provided a library of books and school textbooks to the Zivko Tomic Elementary School in Donja Satornja in the municipality of Topola.

This very important donation is vital with respect to the development of positive reading habits from an early age.

“Thanks to the wonderful donors of Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, the children will enjoy reading that will help them expand their knowledge, develop new interests and imagination, meet new characters and travel to fictional worlds”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

It is also interesting to note that the Zivko Tomic Elementary School was founded in the 19th century during the reign of Karadjordje’s son, HSH Prince Alexander Karadjordjevic, who is known as a reformer of the public school system and education system of Serbia. At that time, the school was attended by about ten students. Today, the school celebrates its 175 year anniversary. The principal of this elementary school, Mrs. Marija Obradovic, expressed her gratitude and gratitude on behalf of the students, their parents, and teachers to Crown Princess Katherine and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago and its donors, who made the donation possible.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine and Chicago Lifeline Humanitarian Organization would like to take this opportunity to express their gratitude and thanks to Lt. Colonel John Cappello, President of The Halyard Mission Foundation for his assistance with this humanitarian effort.

Previously, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, through Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago and its donors, opened new libraries at two additional preschools in Serbia. Another donation has been received and earmarked for a new library, to the joy of teachers and students alike, a new library will also soon be opened at the Jovan Ducic Elementary School in Bijeljina, Republika Srpska.