Lifeline Humanitarian Organization Chicago, under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine, has once again successfully carried out its traditional Easter humanitarian action, providing essential assistance to socially vulnerable families in Republika Srpska.

This humanitarian effort would not have been possible without the generous support of The Circles of Serbian Sisters throughout the United States of America, as well as continued support of the churches that helped make this initiative a success.

In the spirit of the greatest Christian holiday of Easter, substantial food packages containing comprehensive food supplies for over 90 families in need were provided in partnership with The Centre for Social Welfare in Banja Luka and The Saint Vukašin Foundation of The Zahumlje-Herzegovina and The Littoral Diocese in Trebinje. Lifeline Chicago extends its sincere gratitude to these partners for their valuable support and cooperation.

“Easter is the time of hope, compassion, and unity. We must always remember those in need and do our best to support them, especially during great holidays. I am deeply grateful to our donors, partners, and volunteers whose kindness and generosity bring comfort and dignity to so many families. Together, we continue to make a difference and share the joy of Easter with those who need it most,” HRH Crown Princess Katherine stated.

This initiative reflects Lifeline Chicago’s ongoing commitment to helping those in need and bringing hope and support to vulnerable families and communities, and especially during the holiday seasons. Through compassion and collaboration, Lifeline Chicago continues to make a positive impact in the lives of numerous families throughout Serbia and Republika Srpska.