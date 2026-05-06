TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica attended today the celebration of the Patron Saint Day of the Church of St. George in Oplenac and of the Endowment of King Peter I, accompanied by TRH Prince Mihailo, Princess Ljubica, and Princess Natalija.

The Holy Liturgy was led by His High Grace Archbishop of Kragujevac and Metropolitan of Šumadija Jovan with the priests of the Oplenac parish, after which the Slava bread was cut.

“Saint George teaches us that faith, sacrifice and perseverance are the foundations on which both the people and the state are built. It was on these values ​​that King Peter I established his foundation in Oplenac, and King Alexander I continued to build it as a place of spiritual unity, national memory and prayer for the Serbian people.

Oplenac is the mausoleum of the Karađorđević dynasty, but also a testimony to our history, a reminder that spiritual and national heritage must be preserved with dignity, in harmony and faith, for generations to come.

May Saint George strengthens us in goodness, wisdom and service to the fatherland,” said Prince Philip.