Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, operating under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine, is proud to announce a new donation to the Sremcica Institution for Children and Youth in Belgrade, to assist the daily lives of the youngsters who reside in this Home.

Continuing their longstanding commitment to this humanitarian cause, The Three Kolo Group (The Circle of Serbian Sisters of St. George in Joliet, Illinois; The Circle of Serbian Sisters Kneginja Zorka in Lansing, Illinois; and The Circle of Serbian Sisters of St. Archangel Michael in Lansing, Illinois) played a pivotal role in this initiative by donating essential assistive medical devices to this Home for its residents with limited mobility.

During a recent visit to the Institution, representatives of Lifeline Chicago personally delivered many of the new medical devices included in the donation. The Institution received the following brand-new equipment: 5 wheelchairs, 3 walkers, 2 commode chairs, and 3 sets of crutches.

“These thoughtful contributions will significantly improve the daily lives of residents with reduced mobility, ensuring greater comfort, accessibility, and dignity in their care,” stated Dr. Marina Vidojević, Director of the Sremcica Institution for Children and Youth.

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine emphasized: “It brings me great joy to see the compassion and continued dedication of our diaspora through Lifeline Chicago and the Circle of Serbian Sisters. Their generous donation to the children and youth in Sremčica reflects the true spirit of humanity and unity. Helping those in need, especially our children, is a moral duty we all share. I am deeply grateful to everyone involved for bringing hope and better living conditions to these young lives.”

Lifeline Chicago and its dedicated supporters remain committed to improving the lives of vulnerable populations throughout Serbia and the Republic of Srpska through ongoing humanitarian support and strong partnerships.