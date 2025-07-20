The Consul General of Serbia in New York, Dr. Vladimir Božović, hosted a lunch in this city on the great jubilee – the 80th birthday of HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

In addition to Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, the event was also attended by His Grace Bishop Irinej of Eastern America, representatives of the Humanitarian organization Lifeline New York, which has been working to help the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska for more than three decades under the patronage of the Crown Princess, Mrs Betty Roumeliotis the Crown Princess’ sister, as well as prominent members of the Serbian diaspora and representatives of the cultural and public life of New York.

As due to Her Royal Highness’ medical treatment, the Royal Couple could not be in Serbia on the birthday of the Head of the Royal family, they are very grateful to Consul General Dr. Božović for this beautiful gesture and the appropriate celebration of the Crown Prince’s birthday.

On behalf of the Consulate General of Serbia in New York, as well as on behalf of the numerous Serbian communities in the United States of America, Consul General Dr. Božović extended his warmest congratulations to Crown Prince Alexander, with sincere wishes for good health, personal happiness, spiritual peace, and joy in the circle of family and friends.

Addressing the audience, the Consul General expressed deep respect for the decades-long work and dedication of Crown Prince Alexander in preserving the historical and cultural identity and heritage of the Serbian people, promoting charitable activities, as well as strengthening unity and reconciliation among Serbs in the country and abroad.

With expressions of sincere admiration and gratitude for everything that His Royal Highness does for the Serbian people and the state of Serbia, the Consul General of the Republic of Serbia in New York extended best wishes for health, happiness and many more fruitful years in an official statement.