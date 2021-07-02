Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, delivered 30 new beds with mattresses and blankets to Children’s and Youth Home “Spomenak” Pancevo worth 6,200 dollars.

This donation was possible thanks to the efforts of three Serbian Sisters Circle’s charitable associations from Illinois, USA – St. George of Joliet, Knjeginja Zorka and St. Archangel Michael of Lansing.

“A special thanks to the donors who selflessly and wholeheartedly made this action possible. Our mission is to always be with our people and to be where help is most needed. Children and young people are certainly a priority“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.