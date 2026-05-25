HRH Hereditary Prince Philip and HRH Princess Danica attended last night, on Slavic Literacy Day, the centennial celebration of the University Library “Svetozar Markovic” in Belgrade, one of the most important institutions of Serbian education, science and culture. On this occasion, Their Royal Highnesses were also presented with a certificate of appreciation for the Royal Family’s contribution to the development of knowledge, culture and shared values.

“It is particularly symbolic for our family that the construction of the library began in 1921, when the cornerstone was laid by my great-grandfather, King Alexander I. Thanks to the support of the Carnegie Foundation, Serbia has received its first purpose-built library building, a place created to serve knowledge, science and future generations,” said the Hereditary Prince.

The library was officially opened on Saints Cyril and Methodius Day in 1926, with the mission of helping to foster science and to be a support for students, professors, and all those seeking knowledge. From the initial 57,000 books to hundreds of thousands of titles, it has remained a guardian of literacy, culture and national memory throughout the century.

“On Slavic Literacy Day, we are reminded that books, education and culture are the foundation of the survival and progress of every nation. I am grateful for the honour and recognition that I have been granted on this occasion. May the Svetozar Marković University Library remain a beacon of knowledge and spirituality in Serbia in the future,” concluded HRH Hereditary Prince Philip.