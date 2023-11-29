HE Prof. Dr. Danica Grujičić, the Minister of Health of Serbia, presented a Special Charter of Gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation. The Ministry’s recognition was delivered at the White Palace in Belgrade during the official delivery of the new Mobile Mammography Unit, which Her Royal Highness donated to the Clinical Centre Nis on 28 November 2023.

As written in the text of the Charter, it is awarded to the Crown Princess for “long-term cooperation and selfless help that she has provided to the Health of Serbia in the form of valuable medical equipment, education, and significant investments.

Your Foundation is an example of the Royal Family’s responsible attitude towards the citizens of Serbia and an example of active love, respect for the needs of the country, and providing help to those who need it the most.

With the hope that we will continue to cooperate, for the benefit of our people, Prof. Dr. Danica Grujičić, Minister of Health of the Republic of Serbia”.

In her speech Professor Grujičić also emphasized: “I want to highlight the importance of the Foundation of our dear Karađorđevićs, which has existed for many years and has done a lot for health institutions”, reminding that the help provided is not directed only to health care, but to all vulnerable categories of the population.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are very grateful to the Minister of Health for the recognition, pointing out that this is not a recognition only for the work of the Crown Princess, but also for all the efforts and support of all those wonderful people who have been, for so many years, supporting Her Royal Highness’ wish to help all those who are in need. “It would have not been possible without their help to bring happiness to the hearts and smiles of the faces of all those people whose lives were touched and changed for the better by their generosity and selfless help.”