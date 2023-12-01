TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Kathrine gave they support and attended today the solemn opening of the 36thSymposium of Oncology Nurses and Technicians of the Oncological Institutions of the Republic of Serbia, with the goal of advancing knowledge in this multidisciplinary field of medicine and oncology healthcare.

The Symposium is being held as part of the 60th Oncology Week organized by the Oncology Nurses Section of the Association of Nurses and Midwives of the Republic of Serbia and the Oncology Section of the Serbian Medical Society. Her Royal Highness with great pleasure accepted to address the gathered people at the opening, and once again showed her support and appreciation for the very important role of nurses and technicians in the health care system of every country.

The opening ceremony was also attended by State Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Serbia, Prof. Dr Ferenc Vicko, Professor Ivan Marković, President of the Cancer Section of the Serbian Medical Association, Assoc. Dr. Milan Žegarac, Director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, Mr. Dragan Kodžo, President of the Oncology Nursing Section of the Association of Nurses, Technicians and Midwives of the Republic of Serbia, Mrs. Vesna Jocić, Director of the Chamber of Nurses and Health Technicians of the Republic of Serbia, Mrs. Dijana Otašević, President of the Association of Nurses, Technicians and Midwives of the Republic of Serbia, and many others.

This year’s program of the Congress covers the following topics: multidisciplinary approach in the treatment and healthcare of early breast cancer patients, innovations in the treatment and healthcare of patients with ovarian cancer, contemporary approaches in the treatment and healthcare of sarcoma patients, multidisciplinary approach in the treatment and healthcare of early and locally advanced lung cancer patients, as well as experiences in the clinical practice of oncology nurses.

“I am proud and happy every time that we can contribute to better professional work of our hospitals, for the benefit of both medical professionals and patients. As this is a gathering of oncology nurses, I am especially happy to inform you that our most recent donation, only three days ago, was donation of a mobile mammography unit for Clinical Centre Nis.

The role of nurses in healthcare, not only in our country, is often unjustly underestimated, while their contribution is often undervalued. Nevertheless, it is a well-known fact that the role of each of you is immeasurable and irreplaceable. As the heart keeps the body going, nurses are keeping the hospitals going, they are the heart and soul of each medical institution.

Dear nurses and medical technicians, thank you for everything you do for everybody who needs medical assistance. Thank you for your courage, dedication, and sacrifices, which are unique, as well as for your tireless care and love for all the patients. A special kind of devotion is needed to be provided to oncology patients, which deserves every credit” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her speech.

Her Royal Highness also emphasized the importance of cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experience among nurses, as a key factor in raising the quality of health care. Precisely for this reason, HRH Crown Princess Katherine established the Royal Nurses Board, which aims to provide support and encourage collaboration of nurses throughout our country in this important sector.