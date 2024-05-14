TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially opened the tourist season for 2024 and invited everyone interested in visiting the Royal Palaces to join the tours organized by the Touristic Organization of Belgrade. Before the Royal Family’s return to Serbia, the Royal Compound was closed to the public, and opening it for the tourists was one of the first important decisions of the Head of the Royal Family – HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

“My wife, Crown Princess Katherine and me are very happy to open the Royal Complex for another tourist season! It is almost 23 years now since my family and I came back to Serbia, to our home where we belong. The legacy that my grandfather, King Alexander I, and father, King Peter II, left here, the history and memories of the Royal Compound are magnificent. It is very important that they are conveyed, especially to our younger generation. And I wanted the people of Serbia and the world to be able to see and feel all this history and tradition that our family home has. Since our arrival, it is no longer “a forbidden city”.

If we are not proud of our glorious past, if we are not the ones who cherish it and inform others about it, nobody else would do it for us. Organized touristic tours are the best opportunity to see this beautiful place, know our glorious past, and learn something new. We are happy to welcome you to our home”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Media representatives who joined the first tour were welcomed at the Royal Palace by Their Royal Highnesses and Ms. Jelena Stankovic, PR of the Tourist Organization of Belgrade. Accompanied by a professional tourist guide, they had the opportunity to enjoy the same tour that the tourists will be able to have at the Complex – the Royal Palace, the White Palace, the Royal Chapel of St. Andrew the First-Called, and the Royal Park.

The tourists will also, when it is available due to their obligations, be greeted by Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine. The tour is a pleasant 1 and a half-hour walk to get acquainted with the history, legacy, and culture of our country.

Ms. Jelena Stankovic thanked Their Royal Highnesses for their cooperation and emphasized once again that the Royal Compound is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Belgrade.

The Tourist Organization of Belgrade (TOB) organizes visits to the Royal Complex every weekend on Saturdays at 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. Ticket purchased from the Tourist Organization of Belgrade includes organized bus transportation from Nikola Pasic Square to the Royal Palaces – meetings for transport are at 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. The ticket price is 1,500 RSD. The number of people in a group is restricted to a maximum of 30 visitors.

For information and reservations, tourists should visit the Tourist Information Centre in Belgrade, Knez Mihailova 56, phone: +38111 26 35 622, e-mail: [email protected], website www.tob.rs

Schools, students, and pensioner associations can visit the Royal Palaces in Dedinje in announced group visits every working day from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm with the mandatory notification to the Office of HRH Crown Prince Alexander at least 7 to 10 days ahead, over the phone +381 11 306 4014 or via e-mail: [email protected]. Each group must consist of at least 10 visitors and up to a maximum of 40 visitors per group. Website: www.dvor.rs