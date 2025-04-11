TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine send their congratulations for Pesach (Passover) Pesach (Passover) to all members of the Jewish community for this holiday, which is this year celebrated from the evening of Saturday, 12 April, until the evening of 20 April.

“To all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and all the Jews worldwide, my wife and I, and the entire Royal family of Serbia send our sincere congratulations for the great holiday of Passover!

As the families gather in their homes to celebrate, honouring the centuries-old tradition of Seder that was passed on from one generation to another, cherished even through the most difficult times, preserving and remembering the story of liberation, the remembrance of the past is combined with the wishes for better future. As this is the holiday of renewal, may it also renew the spirit of unity and peace worldwide.

May the festival of freedom bring joy and fulfillment to the hearts of everybody celebrating it, and may it bring health, love, peace, and prosperity. Happy Pesach!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.