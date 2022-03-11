Young members of the Serbian National Athletics Team planted a magnolia tree in the park of the Royal Complex, as part of a promotion for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022, supporting the Royal Compound Commemorative Tree Planting environmental project.

This tree, which is now enrichening the beautiful Royal Park, will make its contribution to the environment and the preservation of nature, and keep a long lasting memory of Serbia hosting the world championship in “the queen of sports”. Anja Lukic, who is competing at the Championship in the discipline 60 meters hurdles, Elzan Bibic (1,500 meters and 3,000 meters races) and Bosko Kijanovic (400 meters race) are the representatives of Serbia’s National Team who planted the tree yesterday, and who will, together with other Serbian athletes, compete in the championship.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the Organization Committee of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022, who recognized the importance of our environmental project Royal Compound Commemorative Tree Planting and for choosing the beautiful Royal Park to keep a memory of our country being the host of this prestigious competition.

I would like to use this opportunity to send a warm welcome to all the athletes from all over the world, who will come to our beautiful Belgrade and take part in the competition. I also want to send my best wishes to the Serbian National Team for much success in the Championship and tell them – you are competing for your country and for the glory of your nation in the best possible arena – sports. I know you will be the best promoters of our country and our people. We are all cheering for you, and we are all proud of you!

I also have the pleasure to announce that, after the championship is finished, we will plant another tree in the Royal Park, to keep the memory of all the winners and competitors. Seeing that the Royal Park is being refurbished makes me very happy. My grandfather, King Alexander I’s vision is implemented in the Royal Complex, and I am very pleased that his dream will continue living”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The 18th World Indoor Athletics Championships will be held from 18 to 20 March 2022 in Belgrade, organized by the Serbian Athletics Federation (SAS) and the International Athletics Federation (IAAF). It will be held at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, in accordance with the rules of the International Athletics Federation (IAAF). Serbia and the city of Belgrade will host over 1,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from more than 150 countries.

The Royal Compound Commemorative Tree Planting environmental project started in December 2021 with the main goal to meet the challenges of the Royal Palace Forest in which many trees are dying due to age, and to enhance the environment and contribute to the preservation of nature. This project is also cherishing the legacy of HM King Alexander I – we are approaching the 100th anniversary since he, with his personal funds, built the Royal Palace and White Palace, and he was personally involved in the designing of the Royal Park.

For more information about the project, please visit the link on the Royal family of Serbia website – https://royalfamily.org/royal-compound-tree-planting/